When Master Cameron Stadtfeld bought the American Taekwondo Association (ATA) McMurray Martial Arts Academy in 2019, he could have only dreamed of the success his academy would have at the recent World Championships held in Phoenix.
The 2020 World Championships, which were held in 2021, from July 27 through August 1, were the culmination of a journey of willpower and desire, but the ride was worth it for Stadtfeld, 15-year-old Gabriel Yost of Bridgeville and 10-year old Gianna Combs of Peters Township.
Stadtfeld won world champion in XMA (Xtreme Marital Arts) Forms in the 27-39-year-old sixth-and-seventh degree black belt, and a silver medal in XMA Weapons. Yost won the world championship in the Traditional Weapons 13-and-14-year-old first degree black belt category and a silver in Forms, while Combs took the bronze medal in Combat Weapons Sparring in the eight-and-under first degree black belt stick fighting category.
The journey to the World Championships was long for Combs, Yost and Stadtfeld.
“Training goes from July to July, and it started with various regional tournaments, tournaments in different states throughout the nation, then after placing in the top 10 in the state you are eligible for district championships,” Stadtfeld explained. “After districts, which covers Maine through Virginia, there are national, Pan-American, European, and Asia-Pacific championships, all leading the way to earning top 10 in the world, eventually getting you to the international world championships.”
Only those ranked in the top 10 of each category are invited to the ATA World Championships.
Stadtfeld’s journey began in 1996, and the result he envisioned was not that of a world champion.
“When I first started, I was in Monroeville and my goal was to be the Blue Power Ranger,” the 31-year-old said while laughing. “I would even go to school as the Blue Power Ranger in kindergarten.”
“From that dream as a six-year-old to a master instructor, school owner and world champion, it has been quite the journey.”
Yost’s story is motivational.
“Gabriel is not your average teenager as he was adopted after being born in Guatamala,” Stadtfeld said. “He comes in all the time, trains, works hard and traveled anywhere and everywhere he could, and his little brother goes with him.”
Even a month after his win, Yost still has adrenaline from the accomplishment but wants more.
“It was amazing and definitely a moment I will never forget,” he said. “It is something I have been working on for the last two years, and when I stepped up, there was such a sense of gratitude for everyone that helped me.”
Now that Yost has tasted what it is like to be a world champion, he wants more in the sport.
“I think, looking back at it now, it still resonates that all for the training the last two years paid off,” he said. “Each day leading up to it, I went into our basement to do my form and the weapon, about an hour each day. I want to be up there again, and I am thankful to have a good coach in Master Stadtfeld.”
Combs has only been training a year and almost pulled off a world champion title of her own.
“I didn’t know what to expect with it being my first year competing at this level,” she said. “It was definitely nerve-wracking to compete at worlds, but it was an amazing experience to get to compete there. It motivates me to do better next year.”
Stadtfeld shared what he told Combs when he realized how disappointed she was in finishing third.
“She was sad she didn’t win, but I told her that if I was that good at her age I wouldn’t have had to wait 26 years to be a world champ,” Stadtfeld recalled.
Heading to Phoenix, Stadtfeld had a good feeling about his two students.
“I knew at least one of them would win because they have been working so hard and their skill level is through the roof for their ages,” he said. “It was wonderful for all three of us to win together at that level at the same time.”
The trio is not done.
While this year’s championships are referred to as the 2020 World Championships, there will not be a 2021 event. All three are gearing up for the 2022 World Championships.
“From here, we have an opportunity to repeat as world champion and our goal would be to win two world titles or multiple category world titles,” Stadtfeld said of himself and Yost. “With all of her hard work, Gianna could also win. We train year-round and we are already preparing.”
And with the training underway, it is a safe to say that Stadtfeld and Yost want to experience golden moments again while Combs has her eyes on becoming a world champion.