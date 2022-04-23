CANONSBURG
Assault alleged: Ronnie Eugene Mason Jr., 36, of 394 E. Wylie Ave., Washington, is charged by Canonsburg police with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment. According to court records, police were called to a home in the 500 block of Griffin Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. Mason’s girlfriend told police he began knocking over objects and throwing them at her following an argument. Mason struck her in the head with one of the objects, police said. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was in critical condition and taken to Pittsburgh for treatment. She suffered a skull fracture and brain injury. District Judge James Saieva sent Mason to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.