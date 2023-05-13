The Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 327 Third St., California, will temporarily close at 9 p.m. Saturday for renovations.
The state Liquor Control Board noted that nearby stores are located at 321 Tri-County Lane, Belle Vernon; 105 Third St., Charleroi; and 524 Front St., Fredericktown.
