Short traffic stoppages and temporary closures will occur on Thoms Run Road in Collier, just outside the South Fayette border, starting at 7 a.m. March 16 and continuing through October because of road work.
During paving and repairs, short traffic stoppages, with assistance from flaggers, will occur from Forsythe Road to 600 feet west of Dutch Hill Road.
Below are three closures that will occur during the project:
* Staring in May, Thoms Run Road will be closed just east of KP Hollow Road for a slope repair. Traffic will be detoured using Thoms Run and Oakdale, Hilltop and Forysthe roads.
* Staring in June, part of the 5100 block of Thoms Run Road will be closed for construction of a retaining wall. Traffic will be detoured using Thoms Run and Oakdale, Hilltop and Forysthe roads.
* Starting in June, Thoms Run Road will be closed just west of Forysthe Road for a bridge replacement. Traffic will be detoured using Prestley, Washington (Route 50), Millers Run (Route 50) and Presto-Sygan roads.
The closures are not expected to overlap. Exact start dates for the closures will be announced later.