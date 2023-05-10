Free Store 1

Paul Paterra/Observer-Reporter

The planned Free Store in Monessen will be in an old classroom in the Schooner Youth Center.

The Monessen Free Store 15062 will open its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. June 17 at the Schooner Youth Center at 701 Schoonmaker Ave.

The Monessen Free Store will provide new and gently used items for anyone who visits the store. It is modeled after similar stores in Braddock and Wilkinsburg.

