The Monessen Free Store 15062 will open its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. June 17 at the Schooner Youth Center at 701 Schoonmaker Ave.
The Monessen Free Store will provide new and gently used items for anyone who visits the store. It is modeled after similar stores in Braddock and Wilkinsburg.
Courtney Moran, co-coordinator of the project with Matthew Shorraw, said she was inspired by the Braddock facility, which was started by Gisele Fetterman, wife of U.S. Sen. John Fetterman.
Items available are those donated by community members, and range from clothing, to small appliances, home decor, household items and more. The goods are free to anyone in the Mon Valley.
Anyone wishing to donate items to the Free Store may do so during business hours.
Free Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Saturday. Those interested in volunteering may visit the store and inquire.
