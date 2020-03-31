Consol Energy Inc. released more information Monday about the closure of Bailey Mine for 14 days, after finding out that two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Both workers are in self-isolation for 14 days.
The Southpoine-based company said in a news release it found out Wednesday that an employee tested positive and went into self-quarantine. That evening, Consol reported that it notified individuals identified as having had close, prolonged contact with that employee about the positive test, and advised them to self-isolate for 14 days and speak with a health care professional.
Then on Friday, Consol said it found out that one of those individuals likewise had tested positive and went into self-isolation as well. Consol told employees at Bailey Bailey that evening about the temporary closure.
Bailey is part of the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, the largest underground coal mine complex in North America, which includes the Enlow Fork and Harvey mines. The company did not close the other mines or the nearby prep plant.
About two-thirds of the complex is located in Washington and Greene counties, the rest in Marshall County, W.Va.
Consol said in a statement Monday: “Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily curtail production at the Bailey Mine. We will perform a precautionary deep cleaning of the facilities while attempting to determine if any other employees were at risk from exposure. We will continue to monitor the issue closely. ... (The other mines and the prep plant) will continue operations to ensure a stable energy and electricity supply.”
