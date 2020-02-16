A juvenile was taken into custody at a private school in Buffalo Township on Thursday after allegedly beating up an instructor.
State police Trooper Brian Rousseau said he responded to a report from Transformation Learning Corp., 3214 Constitution Blvd. (Route 221), Claysville, that a juvenile had assaulted a teacher and found that the youth hit Heather Grimes in the face numerous times with a closed fist, injuring her face and right eye.
State police, according to Rousseau, took the juvenile into custody and the Washington County Sheriff’s office transported the youth to a juvenile detention center in Jefferson County, Ohio. (The youth’s gender was not provided.)
Transformation Learning is located just south of Taylorstown on Route 221. The school, according to its website, “provides support and services to public school students who have been unable to cope effectively with the academic, social or emotional demands of typical schooling. We work closely with each student’s school district ...”
It serves about 65 students in grades 1 through 12 and accepts them on a 45-day, zero-tolerance placement. School districts are charged on a per-diem basis for the time each student is enrolled there.
