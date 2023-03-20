Washington Crown Center was buzzing with activity Saturday as kids in Washington County came to present their business ideas to the public at Kids Fest. This year’s event introduced the Children’s Entrepreneur Market, where kids got to sell the products they came up with. There was also plenty of room for more established businesses, with more than two dozen vendors.

