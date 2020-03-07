James Marvel surrendered six runs in 2/3 of an inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates lost to the New York Yankees, 7-4.
Marvel was one of 10 pitchers used by the Pirates. Entering in the eighth inning, he surrendered three hits, walked three and gave up the six runs. The final two runs scored by the Yankees were by drawing walks with the bases loaded.
Pittsburgh led 3-1 before the start of the eighth.
The Pirates, who fall to 3-12 this spring training, had nine hits. Gregory Polanco went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles. John Ryan Murphy hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning.
