Class AAA
Top 10
1. Waynesburg
2. Seneca Valley
3. Hempfield
4. Kiski
5. Canon-McMillan
6. Connellsville
7. Norwin
8. North Allegheny
9. Latrobe
10. Franklin Regional
Team Breakdown
(Based on last year’s roster)
Belle Vernon: Key losses: None
Key returns: Logan Hoffman (11, 160, 30-12); Cole Weightman (11, 220, 31-11, 6th in PIAA)
Comment: Leopards lost only one starter from last season.
Canon-McMillan: Key losses: Jacob Gardner (126, 34-13) Jimmy Baxter (132, 35-14), Tanner Rohaley (152, 34-10), Gerrit Nijenhuis (182, 47-0, 1st in PIAA), Evan Miller (220, 35-17), Gio Ramos (Hvy,14-7)
Key returns: Jacob Houpt 11, (106, 32-15); Costa Moore (12, 106, 26-10), Gabe stafford (10, 145, 36-19), Matthew Furman (10, 170, 36-15); Tyler Rohaley (12, 195, 33-16)
Comment: The Big Mas lose 209 mat wins to graduation.
Peters Township: Key losses: Bryce Wilkes (126, 34-8); Will Kail (132, 25-14); Donovan McMillan (182, 41-4 2nd in PIAA)
Key returns: Richar Meyers (106, 11, 18-16)
Comment: Indians were gutted by graduation and McMillon’s decision to leave early for college.
Ringgold: Key losses: Jacob Duncan (152, 32-7); Logan Vickers (160, 26-13)
Key returns: Noah Mimidis (113, 10, 17-19)
Comment: Going to be a long year for Rams.
South Fayette: Key losses: Dawson Anderson (126, 20-15; Colin Wilelm (138, 15-9); Luke Finestone (152, 24-14); Eli Brinsky (170, 38-7, 6th in PIAA), Quentin Franklin (Hvy, 34-6, 4th in PIAA)
Key returns: James Anderson, (106, 11, 26-15); Cohlin Carpenter (113, 11, 21-17);
Comment: Graduation tears heart out of Lions.
Trinity: Key losses: James Porter (152, 19-15)’ Cole Whitmer (220, 29-8)
Key returns: Micah Finley (12, 138, 26-15), Drew Cain (11, 160, 21-13), Ty Banco (10, 220, 18-9); Ty Brophy (12, Hvy, 25-16)
Comment: If Hillers get production out of lightweights, they wll be tough to beat.
Waynesburg: Key losses: None. All starters return.
Key returns: Mac Church (10, 106, 47-6, 3rd in PIAA); Nate Jones (10, 113, 25-15); Roccoe Welsh (126, 10, 40-8, 2nd in the PIAA); Cole Homet (132, 11, 44-15, 5th in the PIAA); Wyatt Henson (138, 12, 50-4, state champion); Nate Stephenson (145, 12, 27-16); Luca Augustine (12, 160, 43-10, 6th in PIAA); Eli Makel (10, 170, 24-15); Darnell Johnson (12, 182, 24-18); Noah Tustin (11, 220, 22-5); Ryan Howard (12, Hvy, 31-13)
Comment: This is the team to beat . . . in the state.
Class AA
Top 10
1. Burrell
2. Burgettstown
3. Quaker Valley
4. McGuffey
5. Elizabeth Forward
6. Laurel
7. Mt. Pleasant
8. Southmoreland
9. Keystone Oaks
10. Highlands
Team Breakdown
(Based on last year’s roster)
Bentworth: Key losses: None
Key returns: Noah Weston (120, 11, 32-14), Owen Petrisek (12, 170, 27-13)
Comment: Numbers still a problem for Bearcats.
Beth-Center: Key losses: Joey Holmes (106, 20-13), Todd Fischer (12, 138, 31-16)
Key returns: Kyle McCollom (11, 120, 30-12), Tyler Fischer (11, 126, 20-14); Tyler Berish (10, 132, 31-10); Trevor Pettit (11, 145, 31-13), Alex Lang (12, 160, 23-9)
Comment: Middle of Bulldogs; lineup is strength of the team.
Burgettstown: Key losses: Shane Ilgenfritz (106, 32-14), Riley Kemper (Hvy, 45-5, 5th in PIAA)
Key returns: Joe Sentipal (10, 106, 40-15); Shane Kemper (12, 152, 39-13, 6th in PIAA), D.J. Slovick (11, 170, 31-16), Turner Lehman (12, 182, 33-17);
Comment: Blue Devils strong enough for team tournament run.
Chartiers-Houston: Key losses: None.
Key returns: Austin Kuslock (12, 182, 15-10)
Comment: Numbers up for Bucs.
Fort Cherry: Key losses: Jacob Merriman (126, 24-13); Layton Sturgis (152, 17-14); Shane Smith (182, 18-14)
Key returns: Nasier Sutton (132, 12, 22-16); Jake Tkatch (145, 12, 22-16); Robbie West (12, 220, 39-10)
Comment: Rangers have holes to fill.
Jefferson-Morgan: Key losses: None
Key returns: Jonathan Wolfe (12, 220, 25-16)
Comment: Rockets need bodies
McGuffey: Key losses: Seth Burgdolt (170, 30-12), Garrett Boone (195, 38-13, 8th in PIAA), Nate Yagle (132, 39-18, Injury)
Key returns: Beau Bergles (12, 113, 23-14), Rocco Ferraro (12, 145, 37-5), Ethan Barr (12, 160, 45-9),
Comment: Highlanders should makepostseason run.
Washington: Key losses: None
Key returns: Cameron Carter-Greene (11, Hvy, 28-13)
Comment: Carter-Greene talented enough to make it to state tournament.
West Greene: Key losses: Kolin Walker (220, 6-1)
Key returns: Parker Smith (10, 126, 20-17)
Comment: Numbers are up again. Now to get someone to states.