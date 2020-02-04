The winner of this year’s American Legion oratorical contest chosen Jan. 25, at Edwin Scott Linton Post No. 175, Washington, was Hattie Lindey, center, a senior at Frazier High School. At left is Michele Deems, commander of American Legion District 25, and at right is David L. Blose of Washington, contest chairman. Each contestant prepares a speech about the Constitution of the United States for the first phase of the competition. Following is a second round in which the topic of the speech is one of four amendments to the Constitution. Hattie, of Perryopolis, is the daughter of Eric Lindey and Rachel Lindey. She advances to the inter-district level on Feb. 8.
Winner of American Legion Oratorical contest
Barbara Miller
Staff Writer
Staff Writer Barbara S. Miller is a graduate of Washington & Jefferson College. She covers Washington County government, courts and general assignments.
