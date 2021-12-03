When the Japanese attacked the United States at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941, history has shown that America was not prepared.
Thousands died.
Significant military hardware was destroyed.
Oh, the U.S. was on high alert, considering what was happening in Europe and in the Pacific with repeated invasions of other countries by Germany, Japan and Italy.
At the time, those nations glorified war, believing it made their people stronger and more heroic.
Nearly a year before the attack on Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt made a famous "fireside chat" to Americans.
He warned that the Axis powers (Germany, Japan and Italy) represented the "revival of the oldest and the worst tyranny. In that there is no liberty, no religion, no hope. ... It is not a government based upon the consent of the governed. It is not a union of ordinary, self-respecting men and women to protect themselves and their freedom and their dignity from oppression. It is an unholy alliance of power and pelf to dominate and to enslave the human race."
Those nations felt they were superior, especially to the United States, Britain, Russia, France and China.
Their ultimate goal: Conquer the world.
Fast forward to today – the 80th anniversary of the attack on American soil that brought us into World War II – and there are dark forces in the world that don't value individual freedom and democracy.
Indeed, they are working to spread their influence – and autocratic ideology.
America, meanwhile, has become much more divisive within its own borders.
Not a day goes by when some of our so-called leaders in Congress attack each other on a personal basis.
Most political campaigns today focus on attacking people – not the issues.
Driven by millions in campaign money, too many politicians make all arguments personal.
That division – that acrimony among and toward fellow Americans – does not produce much confidence when it comes to believing the United States would unify and succeed should an all-out war break out somewhere in the world that threatens our freedoms.
It also does not teach our children the proper lessons – and behaviors – of those in public service.
Yes, our view is that Americans are more divided than ever, teeming over social issues, race, gender and the economy.
Hey, it's actually good to disagree – but only if that disagreement is done and made with respect and doesn't get in the way of working together toward the common good.
It's called democracy.
What progress are we making to be a more self-sufficient nation?
What important investments are we making at home and abroad to further the cause of freedom?
What progress are we making to properly educate our children to strengthen their knowledge of our history, our culture, our morality, our faith and character as a people who understand that oppression anywhere in the world can threaten our freedom at home.
So we ask: Will America's growing discord lead to another Pearl Harbor?