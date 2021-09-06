AUGUSTA, N.J. – A perfect weekend in New Jersey has the Wild Things on the verge of the Frontier League’s Northeast Division title.
Washington completed a four-game series sweep of Sussex County by winning both ends of a doubleheader Monday afternoon, 10-2 and 5-1, at Skylands Stadium.
The Wild Things have won eight in a row and 17 of their last 20 games. They lead second-place Sussex County by fives games. Washington has six games remaining beginning tonight at New Jersey.
Washington’s magic number for clinching the division title is two. Any combination of Washington wins or Sussex County losses equaling two puts the Wild Things in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Sussex County, which was nine games ahead of Washington on July 5, has lost eight of 10.
In the opener, Ryan Hennen (11-3) pitched six innings and Andrew Czech hit his team-leading 15th home run, a two-run shot in the second inning that gave Washington a 3-1 lead. Seven different Wild Things drove in at least one run.
In the nightcap, Rob Whalen (2-0) pitched a four-hitter and struck out seven. The only run Whalen allowed was a solo home run by Kaleo Johnson in the sixth inning, spoiling the shutout bid.
Washington scored three runs in the third inning, the first two coming on a double by Nick Ward that gave Washington the lead.