AVON, Ohio – The Wild Things’ game Wednesday night at Lake Erie was postponed because of rain. It will be made up as part of a doubelehader today beginning at 5:05 p.m.
Washington won the opening game of the series Tuesday night, 5-4, in a contest that lasted almost four hours. Neither team scored until the eighth inning when Nick Ward hit a solo home run for the Wild Things and Bralin Jackson and Hector Roa each delivered RBI singles to make it 3-0.
Washington made it 5-0 by scoring twice in the ninth, getting an RBI double by Ward and run-scoring single by Andrew Sohn.
Lake Erie made the game interesting in the bottom of the ninth, scoring four times.
Dan Kubiuk (1-0) was the winning pitcher in relief. Lake Erie was held scorless for the first eight innings despite eight walks by Washington pitchers. The Crushers left 11 runners on base.
The win, combined with New York’s victory over Sussex County, pulled the Wild Things to within 2 ½ games of first place in the Northeast Division. Sussex County and New York were suspended by rain in the second inning Wednesday night.