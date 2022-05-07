May 23, 2000 — Officials from the state government, Washington & Jefferson College and PONY Baseball, Inc., announce that a sports complex that includes a minor league baseball stadium will be built in North Franklin Township behind the Washington Crown Center Mall. The private-public venture is expected to cost more than $10 million.
May 4, 2001 — Ballpark Scholarships, Inc., the oversight organization for the ballpark to be built in North Franklin Township, announces the minor league baseball franchise that will begin play in June, 2002 will be known as the Washington Generals. The organization decided on the nickname by researching minor league baseball's roots in the area. The original Washington Generals played here from 1934 through 1938.
Nov. 26, 2001 — The Frontier League Board of Directors approves the sale of the Canton Crocodiles to a group of investors who will relocate the team to Washington. The team will begin play during the 2002 season. The approved the investment group headed by the former chief operating officer of Ladbroke at the Meadows, John Swiatek.
Dec. 10, 2001 – Owners of the Washington franchise that will debut in the Frontier League in 2002 announce the team will be named the Wild Things and that former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Kent Tekulve will be the team’s director of baseball operations.
April 18, 2002 — The first baseball game is played at the new ballpark. It’s a high school game and Washington defeats Canon-McMillan, 11-4. C-M’s Brendon Steele is the first batter and Wash High’s Brian Binder throws the first pitch.
April 29, 2002 — It is announced that the new ballpark in North Franklin Township will be called Falconi Field after area businessman Angelo Falconi.
May 24, 2002 — The first Frontier League game is played in Washington, an exhibition contest against the Johnstown Johnnies. A downpour hours before first pitch leaves the outfield soaked, but the Wild Things win, 8-4.
May 29, 2002 — Phill Kojack pitches eight shutout innings and Adam Rittenhouse drives in two runs as the Canton Coyotes spoil the Washington’s debut in the Frontier League by defeating the Wild Things 3-0 before 3,212 at Falconi Field.
May 31, 2002 — Joe Cuervo goes 4-for-5 with four RBI and Ben Ally strikes out 11 as the Wild Things get their first victory, a 20-6 thumping of Canton.
June 18, 2002 — Pitcher Ben Ally becomes the first Wild Things player to move on to a major league organization when his contract is purchased by the Houston Astros.
July 14, 2002 — Left-handed pitcher Jason Hickman throws the first no-hitter in Wild Things history in a 5-1 Washington win at Kalamazoo. The Kings’ run scores on an error, wild pitch and two groundouts. It’s the eighth no-hitter in Frontier League history.
Aug. 19, 2002 — Jared Howton pitches a four-hit shutout and Washington defeats Richmond 8-0 to clinch the East Division title.
Aug. 31, 2002 — The Wild Things advance to the Frontier League championship series by defeating the Kalamazoo Kings 11-3 to complete a first-round series sweep. Josh Loggins and Travis Copley each hit three-run homers.
Sept. 7, 2002 — Starter Curt Moenter and reliever Matt Schweitzer combine on a three-hitter and the Richmond Roosters defeat the Wild Things, 6-1, in Game 4 to win the best-of-five Frontier League championship series.
Aug. 23, 2003 — A crowd of 4,247 — the largest crowd to watch a Wild Things home game — sees Washington defeat Florence, 8-5, in a game that features a benches-clearing incident in the seventh inning.
Aug. 30, 2003 — Though he had not played for Washington in two weeks because his contract was purchased by the Colorado Rockies organization, catcher/outfielder Josh Loggins is voted the Frontier League’s Most Valuable Player.
May 29, 2004 — The WPIAL baseball championships are held for the first time at Falconi Field.
Aug. 5, 2004 — Adam Palmer, playing his first game with the Wild Things, pitches the franchise’s second no-hitter during the second game of a doubleheader at Windy City.
Aug. 22, 2004 — Washington sweeps a doubleheader against Florence to clinch the East Division title.
July 13, 2005 – The Frontier League All-Star Game is played in Washington for the first time. The Wild Things' Mike Arbinger wins the pregame Home Run Derby and is the game's MVP after hitting a home run and scoring twice in the East's 5-4 win before a crowd of 3,595.
April 12, 2007 – Falconi Field gets a new name, Consol Energy Park, after the energy company agrees to a 10-year naming rights deal.
Aug. 24, 2007 — Washington edges Gateway 6-5 to clinch the East Division title, their fifth in six years. The Wild Things become the first Frontier League team to qualify for the playoffs in six consecutive seasons. The win also marks the 500th career managerial victory for Washington's John Massarelli.
Sept. 7, 2007 – Pat O’Brien hits a key three-run homer in the seventh inning and Washington beats Gateway 12-9 to sweep the semifinal playoff series before a crowd of 3,675.
May 1, 2008 – The United States Olympic softball team plays an exhibition game at Consol Energy Park and defeats Robert Morris, 16-0. The game draws a crowd of 4,132.
May 15, 2008 – Dedication of the Angelo Falconi statue is held outside the ballpark.
Aug. 30, 2008 — Republican presidential candidate John McCain and running mate Sarah Palin hold a rally at Consol Energy Park, attracting a crowd of 9,800.
July 13, 2009 – A triple bill of Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and Willie Nelson plays at Consol Energy Park before a full house of 5,600 fans.
Sept. 3, 2009 – In one of the most unique finishes to a baseball game, Washington turns a game-ending triple play to preserve a 3-1 win over Kalamazoo. The Kings had runners on first and second with no outs when a line drive to first baseman Grant Psomas turns into three outs.
July 29, 2010 — Washington pitcher Jeff Sonnenberg faces the minimum 27 batters in the Wild Things’ 3-0 win over Lake Erie. Sonnenberg allows two hits and Washington commits one error, but the Wild Things turn two double plays and throw out a runner at home plate.
Sept. 1, 2010 — Chris Sidick becomes the first Wild Things player to play all nine positions in a game.
Feb. 21, 2012 – WashCo Ballpark Holdings purchases Consol Energy Park for $3.9 million from the nonprofit Ballpark Scholarships Inc.
Sept. 2, 2012 — Washington’s Andrew Heck plays all nine positions in a game against Schaumburg.
July 17, 2013 — The West Division defeats the East 4-2 in the second Frontier League All-Star Game to be played in Washington. Schaumburg's Sean Mahley is the game's MVP.
Nov. 20, 2013 — National Pro Fastpitch, a 16-year-old women’s professional softball league, announces that Washington will be home to a franchise for the 2014 season. The team will be called the Pennsylvania Rebellion and it will inherit the roster of the New York/New Jersey Comets.
July 13, 2014 — With his team tied for first place in the East Division with a 31-19 record, Wild Things manager Bart Zeller resigns, citing "health reasons and concerns." Zeller is not immediately replaced and Washington uses a coach-by-committee approach.
Aug. 2, 2014 — Bob Bozzuto, who has coached with the Wild Things for eight of the last nine seasons, is promoted to manager.
Aug. 9, 2014 — A softball/baseball day-night doubleheader with the Rebellion and Wild Things is held. The Rebellion lose to the Chicago Bandits 10-7 in a 17-inning marathon that lasts almost five hours, causing the start of the Wild Things-Traverse City game to be delayed by 90 minutes.
Aug. 24, 2014 — Washington's Matt Sergey throws the first perfect game in Frontier League history as the Wild Things blank the Gateway Grizzlies 6-0 at Consol Energy Park. Sergey strikes out nine.
Sept. 6, 2014 — Starting pitcher Zac Fuesser takes a shutout into the ninth inning and Washington defeats Evansville 4-2 in a one-game wild-card playoff at Bosse Field.
June 30, 2015 — Pete Rose, baseball’s all-time hits leader, a 17-time all-star and one of the game’s most controversial figures, is the special guest at a Wild Things game. Rose meets with players, fans and even serves as a base coach for Washington.
May 17, 2018 — Outfielder James Harris becomes the first Wild Things player to hit for the cycle. Harris accomplishes the feat in the game’s first five innings of an 11-4 win over Gateway.
Aug. 30, 2018 — Washington outfielder James Harris is voted the Frontier League’s Most Valuable Player and teammate Thomas Dorminy is the Pitcher of the Year.
Aug. 31, 2018 — Though they lose 6-5 at Lake Erie, the Wild Things clinch the East Division title when Schaumburg defeats Joliet.
Sept. 7, 2018 — Michael Austin pitches six shutout innings and Washington scores five runs in the first inning for a 5-0 victory over Evansville and a sweep of the best-of-5 playoff series.
Sept. 18, 2018 — Relief pitcher Cody Clark throws 5 1/3 perfect innings as Joliet defeats Washington 4-2 in the decisive Game 5 of the Frontier League championship series.
Sept. 8, 2021 — Washington clinches the Northeast Division title. The Wild Things come from nine games back on July 5 to win their seventh division title in 19 seasons.
Sept. 19, 2021 — Bralin Jackson drives in two runs and Rob Whalen strikes out 11 over eight shutout innings as the Wild Things win Game 5 of the best-of-5 Can-Am Conference finals, 4-0, over Equipe Quebec.
Sept. 26, 2021 — Schaumburg wins Game 5 of the best-of-5 finals, defeating Washington 10-4 to win the Frontier League championship.