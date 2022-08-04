GATEWAY;;;;;WASHINGTON
;ab;r;h;bi;;ab;r;h;bi
Penner 3b;4;0;2;0;Ward ss;4;3;3;1
Benard rf;3;0;1;0;Mang lf;3;2;2;3
Racusin lf;4;0;2;0;Dubrule 2b;3;1;2;0
Krause dh;4;0;0;0;Lagrange rf;5;0;2;2
Achenbach 2b;4;1;1;0;Czech dh;3;0;0;1
Freeman 1b;4;0;1;0;Walters 3b;5;1;1;2
Bibiloni cf;3;1;1;2;Peterson 1b;4;0;2;0
Diaz ss;3;0;1;0;Brannen cf;4;0;2;0
Pritchard c;3;0;0;0;Alvarez c;4;2;2;0
Totals;32;2;9;2;Totals;35;9;16;9
Gateway;000;200;000;-2
Washington;000;030;42X;-9
E-Benard, Ward, DP-Gateway 1, Washington 4, LOB-Gateway 4, Washington 8, 2B-Achenbach, Alvarez, 3B-Ward, Peterson, HR-Bibiloni, Walters, SF-Mang, Czech, CS-Diaz, Ward, SB-Achenbach.
;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO
Gateway
LaRue L,3-4;4.1;7;3;3;3;3
Kennedy;1.2;4;3;3;1;1
Whaley;1.0;2;1;1;0;0
McDaniel;1.0;3;2;2;1;0
Washington
Cabrera W,7-2;7.0;8;2;2;0;7
James;1.0;1;0;0;0;1
Smith;1.0;0;0;0;0;1
HBP- Cabrera.
T-2:45. A-1640.
