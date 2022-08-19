FLORENCE;;;;;WASHINGTON
;ab;r;h;bi;;ab;r;h;bi
Massey 1b;4;0;0;0;Dubrule 2b;3;0;0;0
Chavez ss;4;0;1;0;Roa cf;4;0;2;1
Price dh;2;0;1;0;Lagrange rf;3;0;0;0
Flete pr;0;0;0;0;Czech 1b;3;0;0;0
Zuberer lf;4;0;0;0;Peterson dh;2;1;0;0
Stern 2b;4;1;1;0;Balego c;3;1;2;2
Johnson cf;3;1;1;0;Walters 3b;3;0;0;0
Pintor 3b;2;0;0;0;Wilber ss;3;0;0;0
Harper c;4;0;2;2;Mang lf;3;1;1;0
Tennie rf;4;0;0;0;;;;;;;
Totals;31;2;6;2;Totals;27;3;5;3
Florence;020;000;000;-2
Washington;020;000;01X;-3
DP-Florence 1, LOB-Florence 7, Washington 3, 2B-Balego, Mang, HR-Balego, S-Pintor, Dubrule, SB-Price, CS-Flete.
;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO
Florence
Brabrand;7.0;3;2;2;2;9
Kylman L,2-2;1.0;2;1;1;0;0
Washington
Whalen;6.0;5;2;2;1;3
Foster W,6-1;2.0;0;0;0;1;5
Young Sv,18;1.0;1;0;0;1;1
HBP- Whalen. WP-Brabrand-1
T-2:51. A-1021.
