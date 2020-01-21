Washington Health System Greene is launching a program to help registered nurses handle their student loan debt.
It’s called the Tuition Repayment Program, and WHS Greene will pay up to $10,000 to current RNs and new hires at WHS Greene – if they sign a two-year service agreement for full-time or part-time work. Existing RNs at Washington Hospital will be eligible if they accept a transfer to WHS Greene.
Nurses first must provide proof of outstanding student loan debt. If the amount is under $10,000, WHS Greene will pay what is due.
An RN in the program may reapply for an additional $10,000 in exchange for a second two-year agreement, and may apply again for a total of $30,000 for six years of service.
Before a payment is made, an RN who is not a current Greene employee must sign a legally enforceable promissory note and begin working at the Greene County facility.
To apply, visit whs.org/careers. An existing employee interested in the program should contact Mary Hoyer, 724-250-6040.
