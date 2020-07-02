Before it won the state championship in 2001, the Washington High School football team first had to win the WPIAL title, which it did on Nov. 24 of that year against a talented Beaver Falls team.
PITTSBURGH – You wanted to see a test? You wanted to see what would happen if the Washington High School football team faced a difficult challenge?
You saw it Saturday in the WPIAL Class AA championship game against Beaver Falls.
And now, you see a champion.
Washington, facing adversity and a talented opponent straight in the eye, never blinked. The Prexies delivered the biggest drive of the season when it mattered most and won their sixth WPIAL championship, and first since 1993, with a 24-14 victory over Beaver Falls at Heinz Field.
“I know this sounds strange, but we had not been getting respect,” junior running back Travis Thomas said. “We were hearing that we were good, but people questioned whether we were for real. Well, we sent a message. We are for real.”
And as newly crowned WPIAL champions, Washington (13-0) advances to the PIAA Class AA semifinals against Bishop McCort, a 13-10 overtime winner over Sharon.
But before the Prexies could turn their attention to their next goal, a PIAA title, they had to deal with Beaver Falls. And the Tigers (11-2) proved to be just as talented and stubborn as they said they would be.
And when Washington squandered two early scoring opportunities, Beaver Falls gained confidence. The Prexies had one drive stall at the Tigers’ six when quarterback Justin Gregula was intercepted and then had another effort finish pointless when Gregula missed a 21-yard field goal.
Beaver Falls would follow with the first score, as Tyrone Goosby turned what appeared to be a routine screen pass into a 44-yard touchdown. Goosby broke four tackles en route to the end zone.
Washington’s defense survived a big test on the next series, as a fumble by Vontey Johnson gave the Tigers the ball at the Washington 33. But the Prexies held firm and forced a Beaver Falls punt and the defensive stand would give Washington an emotional lift. A 38-yard pass from Gregula to Travis Thomas, followed by a 42-yard touchdown run by J.R. Ward, put even bigger smiles on the Prexies’ faces.
“That was one of the biggest holes I’ve had all year. It was gorgeous,” Ward said. “I wasn’t touched. But that’s the way the line has blocked all year.”
While Gregula’s extra point hit the left upright, Washington had survived some tense moments and the Prexies didn’t panic entering the locker room trailing for the first time, 7-6, all season.
They would follow with their biggest drive of the season to seize command of the game.
Washington drove 60 yards in 12 plays and converted three crucial plays with Gregula throwing to Brian Skaggs. Two of those passes produced first downs. And the third was the beginning of the end for Beaver Falls.
Skaggs made a brilliant catch and tumbled into the end zone on a fourth down play for the 18-yard touchdown pass. Gregula hit Thomas for a two-point conversion pass to give Washington a 14-7 lead.
“The play on fourth down, that was the game,” Beaver Falls head coach Keith Humphries said. “That was the season. We made the plays, but it was a great throw and a great catch.”
Washington followed with another long drive, ending in a key 26-yard field goal by Gregula with 5:11 to play. Beaver Falls rebounded when quarterback Justin Sciarro hit running back Daine Williams on a brilliant 46-yard touchdown pass, cutting Washington’s lead to 17-14.
But the Prexies’ Dan Mozes recovered the onside kick and rumbled to the Beaver Falls 21. Four plays later, Ward scored again on a four-yard run to wrap up the WPIAL title.
Washington held Williams in check after a fast start. Williams had 42 yards in the first quarter but finished with 76 yards on 21 carries. Ward had 86 yards for Washington.
“We thought we had to hold Williams under 100 yards to win the football game,” Washington head coach Guy Montecalvo said. “They put a challenge to us on a number of occasions during the week, wondering how we were going to stop them. Our kids heard it. And they responded.”
