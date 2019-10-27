This is the full text of the referendum as it will appear on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot:
“Shall the Pennsylvania constitution be amended to grant certain rights to crime victims including to be treated with fairness, respect and dignity; considering their safety in bail proceedings; timely notice and opportunity to take part in public proceedings; reasonable protection from the accused; right to refuse discovery requests made by the accused; restitution and return of property; proceedings free from delay; and to be informed of these rights, so they can enforce them?"
Courtesy of the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.