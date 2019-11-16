The answer is always, “yes.”
My wife, Jill, much to her dismay, can attest to the fact that her husband is one of the biggest Grinch-like, bah humbug, anti “warm-and-fuzzy Christmas feelings” guys around.
I cringe when I hear Christmas songs in stores. “All I want for Christmas is You” – I’m not buying what you’re selling in this case, Mariah.
“The Christmas Story” marathon? I think I’d rather stick my tongue to a frozen pole or eat a dinner ruined by the Bumpus’ hounds.
Christmas cookies, well, maybe I won’t turn my nose up at any holiday-related treats.
Despite my devotion to getting through the holiday season as quickly as possible, when questions inevitably arise about my iconic last name, I can’t help but smile.
Yes, I love my last name. Having a surname associated with the North Pole’s most famous resident has been fun as long as I can remember.
It was always exciting to know The Landscape Center by Evanovich, when the business was located on South Park Road across from South Park Shops in Bethel Park, would put “Mrs. Santa bought her tree here” on their marquee after my mom, brother and I stopped in for our yearly holiday patronage.
Seeing kids I meet around this time of year, or ones that my wife teaches – she’s now a reading specialist at Bower Hill Elementary School in Peters Township – get excited by my last name is always a treat as well.
I’m always asked in those instances if Santa is real and if I know him. Let me put those answers in print, yes, and for those believers out there, I’ll be sure to get you on the nice list.
Having my last name can also be frustrating.
Try ordering a pizza around this time of year with the name of Santa. Several times a year around the holidays, members of my family get left with an empty stomach from hang-ups or pizzas that never get delivered.
To the restaurants of the South Hills, it’s not a prank. There are genuinely Santas living among you, and it’s time for you to take a lesson from the many children who enjoy my last name this time of year much more than I do – just believe.
And if this issue of Greene County Magazine is any indication, there are plenty of residents around the area who believe in spreading their love for their communities.
A story by Natasha Heinz profiles the success of Kiln to Table, a Waynseburg restaurant that provides patrons with a comfortable space to work, study or enjoy a meal in a peaceful environment. The owners’ devotion to creating a positive business in Greene County is truly inspiring.
For those who enjoy celebrating the holidays by giving gifts to their taste buds, many Greene County residents have a gift for you. Katie Anderson shares the tales of local bakers who create delicious – and sometimes innovative – pies around the holidays. Just reading that story got me ready for Thanksgiving and Christmas desserts.
This edition of Greene County Magazine also includes the many features readers have become accustomed to like Gardening in Greene, Health Focus and Have you Met. Although the holidays are approaching, many in the county are as busy as ever working to make their communities a better place.
As always, Trista and I welcome your story ideas, suggestions and feedback year-round. We can be easily reached at 724-222-2200 or by email at jsanta@observer-reporter.com or tthurston@observer-reporter.com.
Thank you for reading and happy holidays.
