The Washington County coroner’s office identified a West Virginia man who was killed Thursday morning in a multi-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Route 22 near the Burgettstown exit in Hanover Township.
Jerry Saragas, 38, of Wheeling, died when he lost control the vehicle he was driving and crossed the median into the westbound lanes. Another vehicle then struck Saragas’ vehicle, according to a coroner’s report.
Saragas was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
Multiple people were injured in the crash that happened shortly after 10 a.m. about three miles east of the West Virginia state line, a Washington County 911 supervisor said.
State police were assisted at the scene by Hanover Township police, and Hanover and Weirton, W.Va., volunteer fire departments.
Route 22 was closed in both directions for much of the day Thursday, but was reopened just before 3 p.m.
