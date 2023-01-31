The Washington County Community Foundation announced the creation of a new grant fund to commemorate Black History Month.
The African American Community Fund will aim to support the Black community in Washington County in five areas: culture, development, education and enrichment, history and preservation, and entrepreneurship.
“We are very grateful to the founding donors of the African American Community Fund for their generosity and their vision to craft a comprehensive charitable purpose for the fund, which will serve to celebrate and uplift African Americans in Washington County in perpetuity,” said WCCF President & CEO Betsie Trew. “We are grateful to other donors who made leadership gifts to the fund so that it could begin issuing grants in 2023. Our hope is that others will follow the lead of these donors and make contributions to the fund to increase its grant-making impact.”
The first round of grants will be awarded in the second quarter of 2023. Nonprofits can apply for funding through Feb. 28. Awards will range from $1,000 to $5,000.
Those interested in donating to the fund can do so at wccf.net or by calling WCCF at 724-222-6330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.