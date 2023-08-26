Students are returning to Waynesburg University for the start of the 2023-24 academic school year. Freshmen moved in to their residence halls Thursday and will participate in Welcome Days programming throughout the weekend. Welcome Days are designed to help students integrate into their lives as Yellow Jackets and to familiarize them with their new Waynesburg family. Upperclassmen move in Saturday and Sunday. On Friday, the annual matriculation ceremony welcomed nearly 400 new students to campus. Classes begin Monday.
