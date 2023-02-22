Waynesburg police arrested a man Saturday on charges that he raped a woman in his apartment last month.
Isaiah Rex, 24, of Waynesburg, is charged with felonies of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and strangulation.
The woman reported to police that Rex had raped her the night of Jan. 27. She alleged that Rex began to choke her to the point of losing consciousness. When she came to, Rex was raping her, according to the criminal complaint.
Court documents state that Rex threatened to shoot the woman if she screamed, but she did not see any firearms.
District Judge Lee Watson sent Rex to the Greene County jail without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb 28.
