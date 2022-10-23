The Waynesburg University football team traveled north to Thiel for its only night game of the 2022 season and it was successful. The Yellow Jackets downed the Tomcats 34-8 in a PAC game.
Saturday’s victory marked the first time since 2018 that the Jackets (3-2, 4-3) have won back-to-back games. That same season was also the last time Waynesburg tallied at least four victories in a campaign. Combined with last week’s win at Bethany, the Jackets have now won consecutive games on the road for the first time since 2014.
The Jackets scored the game-deciding points on its final drive of the first quarter when senior quarterback Tyler Raines connected with sophomore wide receiver Dakota Romantino on a 22-yard touchdown pass. The scoring play capped an 80-yard possession that stretched between the first two quarters.
After keeping Thiel off the board over a pair of possessions, Waynesburg struck again with less than a minute remaining until halftime. Justin Flack pounded in a two-yard touchdown run that capped an 11-play drive and made the score 19-8. Another Keegan Raabe PAT grew the Jacket lead to 20-8.
Waynesburg picked up right where it left off after taking the opening kick of the second half and setting off on yet another scoring drive. Flack tallied his third scoring run of the night and his PAC-leading 11th of the season to punctuate a nine-play, 64-yard possession. After Raabe connected on the PAT, the Jacket lead grew to 27-8.
After missing last week’s win at Bethany, Flack bounced back in a big way with a game-high 151 yards on 16 carries. Hunter Cameron added 96 yards on a contest-best 18 totes. The duo combined for the bulk of Waynesburg’s 282 yards on the ground, while Thiel countered with 105 rushing yards. Romantino caught four balls for a game-high 72 yards.
