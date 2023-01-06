Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority announced it will shut off water on West George Street between Walnut and Old Waynesburg Road near Carmichaels from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday for system upgrades. Customers may experience low pressure or no water and are advised to keep some containers of water available to minimize issues presented by the outage.
Latest News
- Penn State Extension announces upcoming area meetings
- Water shutoff near Carmichaels
- Gianluca Vialli, former Italy striker, dies at 58
- Bret Michaels bringing 'Parti Gras Tour' to Burgettstown in July
- Art on Tap 2.0 returns to Westmoreland Museum of Art
- Sal 'The Voice' Valentinetti coming to The Palace Theatre
- Deadbeat boyfriend must be cut off
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Apr 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.