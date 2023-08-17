The Washington Symphony Orchestra is set to perform at California Riverfest at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“We take our WSO Summer Road Show to its final destination before the 2023-2024 season begins, the campus of PennWest California to cap the annual Riverfest,” said WSO Artistic Director Dr. Yugo Ikach. “With every stop, we make new friends and meet some who exclaim, ‘I didn’t even know I liked classical music’.”
The concert will be held at Steele Hall on campus, and is free and open to the public, courtesy of the event sponsor, the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency.
“We are proud to support this event which not only brings live music to PennWest University’s California Campus but also provides an outlet for students and families in the Mon Valley to enjoy a performance by one of Washington County’s premier cultural assets,” said Jeff Kotula, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Promotion Agency.
Two WSO musicians will be featured as soloists: Concertmaster Anoo Mukherjee on “Cinema Paradiso” and Principal Trumpet Matt Pienkowski on “Trumpeter’s Lullaby.”
In addition to music from “Cinema Paradiso,” the concert will feature music from “Jurassic Park,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and “Titanic.”
There will also be several patriotic pieces on the program, including “American Salute,” “Washington Post March,” “Stars and Stripes Forever,” and “God Bless America.”
Aaron Copland’s “Variations on a Shaker Melody” and a Polka medley round out the program.
“We have put together a program that has a little bit for everyone—a sprinkling of marches, movies and Americana,” said Ikach
The WSO’s 2023-2024 Season will begin on Oct. 14 and 15 with “A Tour of Latin America” at the Olin Fine Arts Center on the Washington & Jefferson College Campus.
For more information about the WSO and its programs, visit www.washsym.org or connect with the WSO on Facebook (facebook.com/washsymphony).
