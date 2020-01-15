Soprano

Senior soprano Sara McCartney will represent Washington High School in the annual PMEA District 1 Chorus and Band Festival concert at 7 p.m. tonight at South Fayette High School. The concert is free and open to the public.

 Courtesy of Washington High School

Senior soprano Sara McCartney will represent Washington High School in the annual PMEA District 1 Chorus and Band Festival concert at 7 p.m. tonight at South Fayette High School. The concert is free and open to the public.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription