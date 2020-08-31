Pictured are President Brad Montgomery and Club Foundation Chairman Dave Hart presenting 65 cases of soup to the local pantry staff JoAnn Lesko, Director Melanie Wolfe and Chuck Comstock.
The COVID-19 Pandemic has prevented the Rotary Club of Washington from gathering for its weekly meetings at Washington & Jefferson College, holding fundraisers and in-person social events. But the club has not been idle, and a great deal of activity has been going on behind the scenes.
The Rotary Club recently received a $500 grant from Rotary District 7305 to specifically support a community project that has seen increased need within the community due to the pandemic. The grant was given to clubs that reached a goal of donations of $100 per member to the Rotary Foundation. With the help of Sam's Club in Washington, the local Rotary decided to donate to the Community Circle Food Pantry in Washington.
The most recent donation continues the Washington club’s support during the pandemic as $1,000 donations were made earlier to the Washington County Food Bank, the local Salvation Army, and to the Washington Health System to help provide additional PPE supplies. The vlub continues to support the Scouting for Food project in conjunction with the Boy Scouts and coordinated by Rotarian Ken Baker. Rotarians are also volunteering to deliver Meals on Wheels in Washington or the communities where they live.
Anyone interested in learning more about Rotary’s commitment to community should contact any Rotarian or visit the Rotary website at www.rotarywashpa.org.
