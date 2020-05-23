The Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame Washington-Greene County Chapter has announced its Student-Athlete Award winners for 2020.
Each year, the Chapter presents student-athletes in Washington and Greene counties with monetary awards, a certificate of accomplishment and acknowledgement at its annual induction banquet.
The Chapter cancelled the 2020 banquet because of the cornavirus pandemic and rescheduled it for June 13, 2021. However, the officers and members of the executive committee feel it is important to celebrate and honor the student-athletes.
In lieu of the banquet, the Chapter will feature each individual’s picture and biographical information on its website (www.wash-greensportshall.org) and Facebook page.
The process of determining the student-athletes winners consists of the Chapter contacting all 19 school districts in the two counties. Officials from the districts then have the opportunity to submit their selections and all requested information to the Chapter, specifically the Student-Athlete chairwoman, Mary Ellen Jutca.
Through generous donations from members of the public, the membership and the Chapter’s fundraising efforts, the 13 individuals being honored this year will each receive $500:
The Chapter’s Student-Athlete Class of 2020 includes:
- Kaci Alderson, Charters-Houston – She was the Pennsylvania Class AA Softball Player of the Year in 2018 and a three-time all-state player. Alderson was captain of the Bucs and is heavily involved in the community through volunteer work. She ranks in the top five her class and is a member of the National Honor Society. Alderson will play softball at Mercyhurst University on scholarship and major in English and sports management.
- Jax Banco, Trinity – Banco played quarterback for the Hillers and also played baseball. He excelled academically and had many involvements. He was an All-Big 8 Conference selection in football in 2019. Banco is a member of the National Honor Society and was first in Pennsylvania Academy of Science Competition in regionals and states. He will attend Auburn University and major in aeronautical science/professional flight.
C.J. Cole, McGuffey – Cole was a two-time All-Century Conference performer and established school records for receptions in a season and receptions in a career. He was the
- Observer-Reporter’s high school basketball Player of the Year in 2019 and the WPIAL triple jump champion in 2019. Cole will attend West Virginia University and major in sports administration. He will be a walk-on candidate for the Mountaineers’ football team.
- Lucas Garber, Waynesburg – Garber finished with 1,369 points for the Raiders’ basketball team. He was an all-section performer as a junior and also was a two-year letterman for the golf team. Garber will attend Waynesburg University and play basketball for the Yellow Jackets. Lucas plans to major in environmental services.
- Bess Lengauer, Avella – Lengauer was a two-year captain of the basketball team and senior captain of the Eagles’ volleyball team. She earned four letters in basketball and three letters in volleyball. She was selected all-section in volleyball in 2019. Lengauer will attend Dickinson University. She is undecided about her major.
- Michael Maga, Fort Cherry – Maga was captain of the Rangers’ cross country team in 2019. He also participated in soccer, track and field and football. He played soccer since age 7. Maga will attend Purdue University and major in engineering. He is ranked highly in his class and is a member of the National Honor Society and is an Eagle Scout. Maga is a top chess player and created an elementary school chess club where he played and instructed.
- Seth Phillis, Burgettstown – He concluded his football career as the Blue Devils’ all-time leading scorer with 244 points and also holds the single-season record of 127. Phillips was an outstanding punter and kicker and was selected first-team all-state kicker in 2019. He also was an all-conference defensive back. He was third in the WPIAL in the 100-meter dash in 2019. Seth plans to attend Kent State and walk-on to the football team. He will major in computer science.
- Kylie Sinn, Carmichaels – A multi-time all-state softball player, Sinn was a four-year starter for the Mikes. She also played basketball and soccer. Sinn was expected to lead the Carmichaels softball team again this season before it was cancelled because of the pandemic. She is a member of the National Honor Society and a member of several clubs and Student Council. She will attend Seton Hill University and play softball for the Griffins.
- Zack Swartz, Washington – Swartz will attend West Virginia University to study in the Honors College biochemistry pre medical program. He is ranked No.1 in his class. He played four sports at WHS but was a standout in football. Swartz is one of just three QBs in Western Pennsylvania history to throw for more than 6,000 yards and rush for more than 2,000 yards. He was an all-state selection in 2019 and led the Little Prexies to the WPIAL Class AA title in 2017 and to the WPIAL finals last season.
- Elizabeth Trump, Beth-Center – She was an Observer-Reporter All-District selection in basketball in 201
- 9. Trump was Most Valuable Player of the Bulldogs’ basketball team as a senior and was captain the past two seasons. She will attend Westminster College and play basketball for the Titans. She will major in biology and pre-med.
- Camryn Whipple, Canon-McMillan – Whipple was a four-year letterman and two-year captain in lacrosse. She holds two school records, most goals in a single season (88) and in most career goals (172). She was the captain of the 2019 WPIAL champion volleyball team. She will attend Slippery Rock University and be a candidate for the Rockets’ lacrosse team. She will major in biology and pre-med.
Adrian Williams, Peters Township – A member of the Indians’ WPIAL Class 5A runnerup football team in 2019, Williams was a three-year letterman and twice was named as an all-section performer. He made it as a running back in 2017 and as a defensive back in 2019. He was a team captain last season. He will attend Carnegie Mellon University and m
- ajor in mechanical engineering.
- Payton Wright, Jefferson-Morgan – Wright was a three-year letterwinner in volleyball and three-year letterwinner in softball. She was selected as an all-section performer in volleyball. Wright will attend West Virginia University and major in exercise physiology.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.