Washington Councilman Matthew Staniszewski was jailed Wednesday on a bench warrant for an alleged probation violation, according to online court documents.
Staniszewski, who turned 44 Wednesday, has been on probation since August, when he pleaded guilty in common pleas court to driving under the influence of alcohol for an incident that occurred in August 2019.
Staniszewski was sentenced by Senior Judge Anthony Vardaro to six months of probation, which would have expired Feb. 24.
According to Staniszewski’s attorney, Sean Logue, the violation was not monetary-related.
“Matt self-reported a potential violation of probation, and we are now in contact with the court system exploring all options for treatment,” Logue said. “And I’m proud of him.”
The bench warrant signed Wednesday by President Judge John DiSalle states that the violation involved another DUI charge. Neither Staniszewski’s probation officer nor anyone from Washington County Adult Probation returned phone calls Thursday.
Staniszewski was arrested Aug. 26, 2019, when he was found unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle on East Wheeling Street in the city about 1:13 p.m. His car was blocking traffic, and there were bottles of liquor on the floor, according to court documents. It was his fourth DUI arrest since 2004.
Staniszewski started inpatient treatment Sept. 3 2019, at DreamLife in Donegal. At his sentencing last year, Vardaro gave Staniszewski credit for the 31 days he spent in the treatment facility. Leading up to his sentencing, Staniszewski had worn an ankle monitor for nine months without violations.