Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods” is a musical that Adam Brock has long loved, going back to when he was a student at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg almost 20 years ago.
He’s been trying to nudge Washington Community Theatre (WCT) into staging it, and his wish is coming true this weekend and next when the company will be presenting it at the Nineteen North event venue in downtown Washington.
“Into the Woods” will mark the first in-person production by Washington Community Theatre since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the first time the nonprofit company has used Nineteen North for a show. The presentation of the musical is the culmination of a two-month casting and rehearsal process that has had the coronavirus in the background. WCT had planned on getting back to live performances this summer with “The Little Mermaid,” but those plans were ultimately called off.
So far, cast and crew have managed to be safe, Brock said, and masks will be required for audience members at all performances of “Into the Woods.”
“Everybody has been excited to get working,” said Brock, a director for six seasons with Washington Community Theatre and a contestant in the 11th season of “American Idol.”
“Into the Woods” first bowed in San Diego in 1986, and moved to Broadway the following year. It won several Tony Awards during its initial Broadway run and touring productions continue to travel across the world. Combining several well-loved fairy tales from the Brothers Grimm, “Into the Woods” was also adapted for the big screen in 2014, with direction by Pittsburgh native Rob Marshall and an Oscar-nominated performance by Meryl Streep.
Max Gonano, the retired chairman of the music department at California University of Pennsylvania will be conducting the music.
“It’s almost like an opera,” Brock said.
“Into the Woods” opened Friday and continues Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. It will also be staged next Friday at 7 p.m., and at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 and 3 p.m. Nov. 14. For information, call 724-503-4776 or go online to www.washingtoncommunitytheatre.org.