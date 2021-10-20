Another week, another football cancellation for Washington High School.
The Prexies’ Class 2A Century Conference game that was scheduled for Friday night at Frazier will not be played. Frazier made the announcement on its athletics Twitter account late Tuesday night:
“After planning and consideration, our football game vs Washington scheduled for Friday has been cancelled. This was not an easy decision to make, but one that puts the health and safety of our student-athletes first due to circumstances that are out of our control.”
Washington, now 5-0 in the conference and 8-0 overall, has played only one game since Sept. 24. The Prexies have had three cancellations in a four-week period. Last Friday, Washington defeated Charleroi, 55-0.
The Prexies will conclude the regular season Oct. 29 at home against McGuffey.