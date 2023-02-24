Washington & Jefferson College have announced upcoming events at the Olin Fine Arts Center, 286 E. Wheeling Street, Washington, for March.
Oscar-Nominated Short Films
Continuing their tradition of presenting Oscar-Nominated Short Films before the Academy Awards telecast will take place March 10 beginning at 7:30 p.m. for live-action films and March 11 beginning at 7:30 p.m. for animated films. Some nominees will undoubtedly be rated for adults, so call the box office before bringing children under 13. A list of nominees can be found at www.oscars.com. Call 724-223-6546 from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to reserve. Ticket prices range from $7 to $12 for both nights.
Patricia Miranda
Patricia Miranda creates monumental textile sculpture and installations built from community stories, the site-responsive works speak to the history of domestic and environmental labor through the complex feminine form of lace and the use of visceral natural dyes. Opening reception and artist talk will take place March 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and the installation will be displayed from March 10 to April 2. Both are free.
