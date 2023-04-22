The Center for Energy Policy and Management at Washington & Jefferson College is embarking on an ambitious green initiative designed to benefit high school students. And the price is right.
CEPM will establish a Green Building and Design Summer Institute on campus from June 12-23. The essentials of green building and design will be taught during the two-week, non-credit course, thanks to funding from the Claude Worthington Benedum and FirstEnergy Foundations.
This program is a first for the 10-year-old CEPM, organizer of the school’s Energy Lecture Series.
Sessions and daily lunches will be free to participants. “There’s no cost except getting to and from campus,” CEPM director Corey Young said.
Classes will be on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in one of the academic buildings, Young said. There will be local field trips as well.
The 12-day initiative also will present high school students with job shadowing opportunities; enable them to meet with professionals in the field; work directly with professors and students; and learn more about energy and the environment.
They also will find out about career opportunities that exist in the green building and design industry, which continues to grow. More than 3 million Americans are employed in the energy efficiency sector, according to the U.S. Green Building Council. Energy and green building jobs are projected to grow by 105% through 2026.
“We want to stress that this program is not just for kids who want to go to college,” Young said. “It’s also for those who don’t want to go to college and those in between.”
Young said he is hoping to have about 30 students, including a fair share from W&J who could serve as mentors to high schoolers.
He said the center has focused on attracting students from the Washington area, having reached out to Washington’s George Lammay and other local superintendents. Teens from more-distant schools – say North Allegheny or Gateway – would be welcome.
Visit wjenergy.org/summer to register. For more information, call Young, 724-531-6871.
Briefly speaking
- ModWash Car Wash, which has more than 100 locations in 11 states, will be adding another soon when it opens at 105 Murtland Ave. in Washington.
The Hunt/Vilsack Wealth Management Group, of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, has been named to the Forbes 2023 Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list. The team, based at 375 Southpointe Blvd., Suite 300, in Southpointe, is made up of Larry Hunt, first vice president/branch manager; E.J. Vilsack, AWMA, vice president/Wealth Management, financial adviser; and Christine Richey, private client assistant.There will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting from noon to 1 p.m. Friday for Shoe Sensation at 120 Greene Plaza, Unit 1, in Franklin Township.
