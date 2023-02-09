The Olin Fine Arts Center at Washington & Jefferson College presents Core Ensemble – “Unbought,” featuring the stories of three African American women: journalist and women’s suffrage activist Ida B. Wells; Sally Hemings, the slave with whom Thomas Jefferson fathered six children; and Shirley Chisholm, the first African American congresswoman from New York and first African American woman to run for President.
The title of the show derives from Shirley Chisholm’s memoir “Unbought and Unbossed.”
The musical score features jazz, folk, popular and classical works by African American composers.
“Unbought” will take place at the Olin Theatre, 285 E. Wheeling Street, Washington, on Thursday, Feb. 16, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
For tickets, call or stop by the Olin Box Office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 724-223-6546.
For more information, visit www.coreensemble.org/shows-on-tour/unbought/.
