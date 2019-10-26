Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.