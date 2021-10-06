A Pittsburgh man was shot in Uniontown Sunday night, and police are searching for the shooter.
Tyrone Harris, 50, was shot in the thigh about 11 p.m. in the parking lot of VFW Post 3514, 323 E. Main St., according to Uniontown police Lt. Tom Kolencik
Kolencik said Harris was transported to Uniontown Hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
According to Kolencik, Harris was leaving the VFW and saw that a man was in his vehicle. He had a firearm and fired multiple shots at Harris, hitting him once.
Harris dove under his car and the shooter fled on foot, Kolencik said.
Police are continuing to review surveillance footage and interview witnesses.
"We have reason to believe this person was going through cars ... and just happened to be caught by Harris," Kolencik said, adding that others reported their cars had been broken into in the area of the shooting.
Kolencik said officers at the department believe it is possible the gun used in the shooting was stolen.
"Typically a person who breaks into cars, from what we've seen, they're rummaging for dollar bills and change," Kolencik said. "It's unusual for them to carry a weapon with them."
Kolencik said it is possible the gun was stolen from another car.
He asked that anyone in the area who may keep a gun in their vehicle to check to ensure it is not missing.
"That person is not in any trouble. We want to get that entered as a stolen weapon," Kolencik said.