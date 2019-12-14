The state Department of Transportation is awarding grants for 26 rail freight improvement projects, including two in Washington County.
Wheeling and Lake Erie Railway will receive a $1.1 million grant to help repair structural damage and drainage issues in State Tunnel. And National Lime and Stone is to get a $249,900 grant assist in the construction of new tracks for a rail-truck transload facility.
