The state Department of Transportation is awarding grants for 26 rail freight improvement projects, including two in Washington County.

Wheeling and Lake Erie Railway will receive a $1.1 million grant to help repair structural damage and drainage issues in State Tunnel. And National Lime and Stone is to get a $249,900 grant assist in the construction of new tracks for a rail-truck transload facility.

