The Washington County business landscape now includes a shop that will celebrate its first birthday at a new location and a spa still gaining momentum in its first year.
Wild Buffalo Trading Co. will reopen at 511 Main St., Bentleyville, about three miles from where it launched last March 1. The boutique, owned by Lorie and Ron Shinsky of Eighty Four, had been operating off Interstate 70 in Somerset Township, in a building it shared with Carlton Diner. The shop and the dining destination shut down there in late December, giving way to a wrecking ball.
Carlton Diner likewise relocated to Main Street in Bentleyville, at 704 – in a structure that previously housed Boomtown Grill, which closed a year ago. The diner reopened for business in early January.
Wild Buffalo has a Western flair, selling arrays of purses, jewelry, leather goods, knives and other items – including cigar box purses. Merchandise is 100% handcrafted by the owners and their son, Corbin, whose specialty is knives.
“We have about five times the space!” Lorie said in a recent email. “We have been able to add other artisans plus expand our products.”
Sunday’s event will be a grand reopening/one-year anniversary.
About 20 miles to the northwest, in the Strabane section of North Strabane Township, Wendy Borne has launched Visions Reiki and Soul Spa. She describes the facility, at 206 Alexander Ave., as “a holistic health center. We offer Reiki, Massage, Yoga, Tai Chi, Cancer Coaching, Life Coaching and Wellness Shopping Coaching.”
“We are also a venue for a variety of holistic and wellness events.”
Borne, who is retired from a longtime career in health care, opened Visions Reiki on July 1 in a building she and her husband purchased. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Reiki, Massage and Coaching sessions are by appointment; events and classes require pre-registration.
