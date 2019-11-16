Thanksgiving is 10 days away, and the 2000 Turkeys campaign is more than halfway to its goal of reaching $100,000 to help Greater Washington County Food Bank provide Thanksgiving dinner to Washington County families in need.
We thank the individuals, organizations and businesses who have rallied to donate to the 2000 Turkeys Fund.
2000 Turkeys couldn’t happen without the support and generosity of companies like Shepherds Finance LLC, a Florida-based investment company led by CEO and Washington native Dan Wallach, which donates $12,000 to the campaign each year.
On Friday, Nov. 22, Range Resources volunteers will once again visit the streets of downtown Washington to collect food donations and monetary contributions.
Donations will be collected 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. around downtown Washington. The food drive headquarters will be at the Main Street Farmers Market Pavilion, where volunteers will be accepting canned and non-perishable foods as well as cash, change, and checks. Credit cards will be accepted.
Turkey placards donated by Quality Quick Printing, Canonsburg, are available at Shop ‘N Save stores in Washington and Canonsburg, and Dollar General stores in Burgettstown and Canonsburg. Please stop by and make a donation.
Thanksgiving provides us with an opportunity to express our gratitude for our good fortune and blessing, an to help those who are less fortunate.
We are thankful for our friends and neighbors in Washington County who have lent a hand to their neighbors in need.
So far, we have raised $55,650. We are short of our goal, but there’s still time to donate to help us reach it.
Please send your check to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, PA 15301. Or, drop off a check at the Observer-Reporter or WJPA Radio.
Thank you to the following for their generous donation:
Pete and Gerry Graziotto, in memory of Byron Smialek, $50
Hunter Rubis, $25
Eric and Tracey Fasnacht, $25
Dave and Martha Ward, $50
Timothy and Catherine Rodsky, $20
Richard and Rose Chaney, $25
Scott Piasente, $80
Mark and Donna Kirschner, $25
Ferne Rogers, $100
Lawrence and Ann Christine Garner, $25
James and Gail Balent, $25
Dennis Ford, in memory of Debbie Bash-Ford, $50
Ted and Phyllis Dutton, $25
Dennis Croft, in memory or Chuck and Elaine Crot, $100
Carol Stein, in loving memory of my husband, George Stein, $50
Joann Kulesa, $30
George REynolds, $50
Sandra Lee Wallace, $1,0000
Linn and Becky Brookman, $50
Linda Carrozza and Jennifer Schumacher, $60
Paul and Lisa Miller, $100
Anonymous, $25
David Burt, $25
Robert and Ellen DeBlasio, $50
Anonymous, $25
Leigh Ann Triebsch, $50
Patricia McKean, $35
Edmond and Nancy Cononge, $50
Peter and Amy Cimino, $25
Deb Zalaznik, $20
Washington-Greene counties Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association, $50
Alanna Carroll, $50
Laura Rescinitti and Denise Cummings, $20
Caroline Moore and Katherine Leech, in memory of Mort, $30
Mark and Joyce Knestric, $30
Pat Braddock-Steiner, in memory of mother, Mary Braddock, and brother Jesse Braddock, $25
Conrad and Gerrie Rossetti, in loving memory of daughter Karen Rossetti, $50
The Beatty family, in loving memory of Howard “Butch” Beatty, $50
Thomas and Patricia Manko, $35
Edward and C. Beverly McVeigh, $25
Robert and Maudee Parkinson, $30
Robert and Vernice Phillips, $100
Ralph and Betty Holmes, $50
Thelma Zadach and Lynette Delvecchio, $50
Willa Johnson, in memory of Gene Johnson, $30
Margaret McCreery and Elmer McCoy, $30
Daniel and Lisa Barr, $25
Maureen Andrews, $50
James and Judith Wheeler, $50
Gene and Cindy Beattie, in memory of Carol Crouch, Angelo Alberta and Frank Larimer, $75
Wray and Velma Iddings, $25
Robert and Mildred Brownlee, $20
Joseph and Laverne Mals, $75
TOPS PA 1641 Washington, $50
Donna Yanosik, in memory of husband, Jim Yanosik, $100
Mary Colombo and Michael Yopek, $25
Charles and Diana Allen, $25
Marge Hoffman, in memory of Jeffrey A. Hoffman, $50
Mary Lou and Alvin Briggs, $50
Joyce and Janine Skirchak, in loving memory of parents Nick and Josephine Y. Skirchak, $300
Edna Sawchuck, $25
James and Judith Femia, $25
Mark and Caroline Hall, $35
Joanne Romboski, in memory of my husband, Dr. Larry Romboski, $100
Cas Korowicki, in memory of wife, Jessie Korowicki, $25
Richard and Linda Brytus, $100
Ed and Gena Roman, $100
Anonymous, $100
Richard and Melinda Baker, $50
Marlene and Jerry Runtas, $25
Debra Huggins, $25
Anonymous, $50
Anonymous, $30
Robert and Cynthia Griffin, in memory of Joan Griffin, $50
Harold and Cora Narigon, $50
M. Tucker, $30
Bill and Nancy Phillips, $100
Roberta Mong, $20
Harry McKee, $50
David and Kathy Curdie, $25
David and Lois Navrotski, $25
Rebecca Ann McAdoo, $25
Raymond and Ellen Mazzoni, $25
Tom and Judy Humphreys, in memory of Tom (Sandy) Hummell, $50
Jefferson Paxton, $50
Robert Garrity, $50
Ken and Andrea Yarkosky, in memory of Danny Yarkosky, $20
Andrew and Debra Carrozza, in loving memory of our parents, Howdy Naser Sr. and Andrew J. Carrozza, $30
Jay and Amy West, $50
Paul and Nancy Krepps, $50
The Gossett family, in memory of Neil, $50
James and Betty Abbott, $25
Dennis and Lu McWreath, $20
The Luksis family, in memory of Eric D. Kitcho, $250
Joseph Tomecsko Jr. and Christina Tomecsko, $20
Donald Brookman, $50
John Taylor and Arlene Curry, in memory of our veterans, $25
Mary Jane Kolesar, $50
First United Methodist Church, $75
Anonymous, $20
Claysville American Legion Riders, $100
Brenda Rearick, $25
Diane Bianchin, $20
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $500
Washington County Young Marines, $400
Don and Joyce Bailey, $50
The Train Gang of Washington County, $250
Phil Armstrong, $100
Sunset Lodge No. 623 F & AM, $100
Barry and Barb Charriere, $50
Jim and Dorothy Hands and Terry and Linda Belcher, $50
Dorothy Plants, $50
Carl Russell, $100
Bob and Martha Williams, $25
