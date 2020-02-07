I’ve never been one for resolutions. Any big goals I set in a fit of inspiration while waiting for the bedazzled ball to drop are swiftly abandoned come February.
I’m more the type to set longterm, achievable intentions. Or, I at least attempt to do so. My success varies. My primary aspiration for 2019 was to read a book a month. To some that devour upwards of 100 novels annually, that might sound pretty meager. But I was originating from a literal handful, so a dozen felt doable.
I almost doubled that amount, reading a majority of books from female authors and more nonfiction than I would have ever thought to select had I been leisurely perusing the shelves at the library every other month.
Coming off that success, I knew what my focus in 2020 needed to be: wellness.
I’m staring at my wedding date, clear as day: 10/10/2020. And here I sit, the heaviest I’ve ever weighed. A sedentary desk job will do that to you. I’m not out of the field reporting as much anymore, so I’m not on my feet that often.
The last thing I want to do when I walk down the aisle is to worry about flab and chin. So I’m currently embarking on the Observer-Reporter’s Biggest Winner challenge.
The ninth annual competition will once again feature a team of Observer-Reporter readers and employees, including me. I signed up, not fully realizing what the seven-week boot camp style training regimen would entail. I just knew I wanted to feel a little more confident before I squeezed my lumps and bumps into an ivory lacy taffeta tulle sparkling something or other. If you’re interested in the progress in our team, look for those stories in the Observer-Reporter throughout the endeavor.
I don’t have a set number in mind. I want to achieve confidence. Many people like to keep health and wellness in mind when making their resolutions. I hope you find confidence and comfort in your 2020 goals, too.
In keeping with that theme, one of my favorite stories in this edition covers Dead Man’s Hollow. Writer Gideon Bradshaw took a stroll in the area recently and thought others would love to do the same. The nature preserve boasts eight miles of beautiful and seculuded trails. If you’re looking to get outside and stretch your legs, I can’t think of a better way than a wooded path. I’m biased, though. I’m a country kid that grew up scrambling through brush and bushes in my backyard every summer.
On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, Katie Anderson recently chatted with Nate Mass, who created the Washington PA Food Facebook page. If you aren’t familiar, I apologize in advance. Scrolling through the group’s photos makes me hungry daily.
And of course, we feature our Best of the Best Person of the Year, Kelly Proudfit. The executive director of the Washington Area Humane Society recently oversaw a $5 million project building a new facility for the shelter. It’s an open, lovely space for both humans and critters.
Happy New Year to you and all you hold dear. I hope your 2020 is more amazing than you could have imagined.
Cheers,
