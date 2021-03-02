The Detroit Tigers picked up a 6-1 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. The Tigers improved to 2-1 in Grapefruit League play.
The Pirates requested the game be trimmed from seven to five innings. Tigers manager AJ Hinch didn’t complain. Casey Mize started and pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three batters. Willi Castro went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two-run double, collecting three RBs. He has two homers this spring. No. 1 prospect Spencer Torkelson made his spring training debut and took a seven-pitch walk.
Todd Frazier continued his strong showing to make the Pittsburgh Pirates as a nonroster invitee to spring training. He blasted his second home run in three spring training games.