As host and creator of the public-radio program “This American Life," Ira Glass has pioneered a highly influential style of documentary storytelling for more than 25 years.
In his thoroughly entertaining talks, Glass shares new stories along with reflections, anecdotes and revelations from his fascinating decades-long career as an interviewer, producer and broadcaster.
The evening is one of the featured events of this year's Pittsburgh Humanities Festival from The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and The Humanities Center at Carnegie Mellon University.
An Evening with Ira Glass: Seven Things I've Learned will begin at 8 p.m. March 25 at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh.
To purchase tickets, visit TrustArts.org/Humanities or call 412-456-6666, for groups of 10 or more, call 412-471-6930.
