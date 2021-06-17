Pitchers took the night off Thursday.
The pitching staffs from Washington and Florence gave up a combined 22 runs and 30 hits.
Florence came away with a 14-8 victory over the Wild Things in a Frontier League game.
Washington took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but Florence responded by scoring five in the bottom of the inning. Washington scored six runs over the next two innings for an 8-5 lead but Florence stormed back to score eight runs over the middle three innings to put the game away.
Six players had two or more hits for Florence with Luis Pintar and Jordan Brower each had four hits. Chad Sedio had three RBI and Pintar and Brower each scored three times.
For Washington, Connor Perry had three hits and two RBI and Bralin Jackson had three hits and three RBI. Nick Ward went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI.