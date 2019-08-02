For the past 67 years, the Pony League World Series has brought the most accomplished collection of baseball players between the ages of 13 and 14 to Washington County for a global showcase of the sport at its best.

In 1954, a team from Monongahela was followed by another from Washington in 1955 as the last to win Pony League World Series titles as representatives of Washington County.

Residents of the county came out in droves to celebrate their champions in 1955.

Maybe this year a similar celebration will be in the works.

