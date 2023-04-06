Pittsburgh’s cultural district will play host to a number of performances from around the world geared at getting youngsters interested in theater.
The EQT Children’s Theater Festival, organized by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, features arts groups and performances from France, Canada, Madagascar, Australia and the United Kingdom.
In its 37th year, the festival’s offerings run on Friday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Among the offerings at the Byham Theater are three performances of “The Gruffalo,” which brings the children’s book to life. The 55-minute show is recommended for ages 3 and up.
Also at the Byham is “It’s Okay to Be Different,” based on stories from bestselling author Todd Parr.
Other offerings include “Origami Tales” and “Sakasaka” outdoors at 7th Street and Penn Avenue; Buoyant SEA at the Trust Arts Education Center; “Hiccup” and “A Letter for Elena” at the Pittsburgh Playhouse; and “Mr. Messado’s School of Magic for the Young and Young at Heart” at Liberty Magic.
For a full schedule of events or to purchase tickets, visit ctf.trustarts.org.
