The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will present The Collaboration Festival: A Celebration of the African Diaspora.
The performance follows the journey of a solo artist who learns about the power of collaboration and community and encounters other artists who have the skills and knowledge needed to create a truly collaborative and thrilling performance for The Festival.
This performance engages the audience with a variety of opportunities for interaction throughout and features professional African American artists from the Pittsburgh region.
The performance will be at the Trust Arts Education Center, 807 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
All ages welcome, general seating with limited chair seating available. Guests asked to wear comfortable clothes.
To purchase tickets, visit trustarts.org or call 412-456-6666.
