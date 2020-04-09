The Marcellus Shale Coalition and several of its members donated 1,000 lunches this week to say thanks to doctors, nurses, first responders and staff at the Washington Health System hospitals in Washington and Greene counties. The coalition, along with members Alta Resources, Cabot Oil & Gas, Chevron, Greylock Energy, Olympus Energy, Penn E&R, Range Resources and Southwestern Energy, worked with the hospital to order lunch from a locally owned and operated pizzeria for the medical professionals dedicated as they treat patients affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have the deepest appreciation for the doctors, nurses and support staff working on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19,” said Marcellus Shale Coalition president David Spigelmyer. “They are true heroes and as they support communities during these challenging times, we wanted to find a way to support them in return, while also helping local restaurants affected by social distancing orders.” A second lunch will be provided to staff at Washington Health System Greene on April 11.
